BJP will form government in Telangana: Kishan Reddy

By | Published: 12:34 am

Mancherial: Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Thursday exuded confidence that the BJP would form the government in Telangana whenever the opportunity arises.

Addressing a road show along with party leader G Vivek and others in Mancherial and Chennur, Kishan Reddy alleged that TRS was backing MIM and was misusing power. He charged that the government had not developed the State even after ruling for six years in a row. He said that it failed to fulfill its poll promises and was not utilising Central schemes.

He promised that BJP would grant pattas to coal miners who occupied SCCL lands and provide IT exemption to workers of the coal major if voted to power in the municipal polls.

Meanwhile, MIM leader Asadudin Owaisi, who campaigned in Kaghaznagar town, said his party was against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Act. He opined that the lives of minority communities and Dalits would be at stake if these were implemented. He further said that the minorities had played a vital role during the freedom struggle and deserve self-respect and fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution. He urged the people to cast their votes in favor of MIM candidates, and assured that the party would strive hard to address the local problems if elected.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.