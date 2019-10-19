BJP will take up issue at national level: Laxman

By | Published: 9:11 pm

Hyderabad: BJP State president K Laxman alleged that the Telangana government was taking undemocratic decisions and implementing a dictatorial rule in the State in violation of the Constitution. He warned that unless the government resolves the just demands of TSRTC staff, the BJP leadership will take it up at the national level to pressurise the State government to fall in line.

Senior BJP leaders, including K Laxman, MLC Ramchander Rao and former MLC Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, were arrested by the city police at General Post Office in Abids while taking out a bike rally without permission. They were shifted to Goshamahal police station.

Laxman said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was not responding to either orders of the High Court or directions of Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to resolve the RTC strike urgently, considering travails of scores of people. He termed the participation of various employees and trade unions in the RTC bandh as Sakala Janula Samme (people’s strike) on the lines of a separate Telangana movement. He wondered why Ministers T Harish Rao and Etela Rajender, who were in the forefront during separate Telangana movement, remained silent during the ongoing RTC strike.

