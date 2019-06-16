BJP will welcome Komatireddy, many others: Laxman

By | Published: 7:26 pm

Hyderabad: The BJP in Telangana is ready to welcome into its fold leaders like Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, the Congress MLA from Mungode, State BJP president Dr K Laxman said on Sunday.

He said leaders from Congress and TDP, right from the youth level to seniors, have expressed interest in joining the BJP and the party will admit them into its fold in stages. Answering questions at a press meet here, Laxman said BJP national president Amit Shah will take a call on the leaders joining that are likely to begin sometime later this month.

“It is not just people but elected leaders too who have realized that only BJP can do justice to people and work to solve their problems and that only BJP is the alternative to TRS in the State,” he said.

Laxman also declared that the BJP will launch a series of movements beginning later this month to demand that “the State government take action to control school and college fees that are spiraling out of control. “School fees in Hyderabad are among the highest in the country. The government is not doing anything to control this menace. Also no steps are being taken to fill up vacancies in the government including 40,000 teacher posts,” he alleged.

Laxamn also said that his party will launch a massive membership drive soon in the State and recruit people into the party.

Laxman also took serious object to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao not attending the Niti Ayog meeting in New Delhi on Saturday. “Instead of merely repeating claims that TRS is working towards a ‘Bangaru Telangana’, it would have been better had the Chief Minister attended the meeting and presented the State’s case on various issues before Niti Ayog,” he said.