BJP woos Dushyant as Haryana turns out to be close call

New Delhi: As the trends emerged in Haryana, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday started making crucial moves towards Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janata Party (JJP).

BJP’s Haryana in-charge and party General Secretary Anil Jain lauded the JJP founder. He said: “Dushyant Chautala has emerged as a seasoned leader and he is taking forward Devi Lal’s legacy.”

Jain, however, evaded the question of a possible alliance with JJP to form the government in Haryana. “Chaudhary Devi Lal was opposed to the Congress and in view of this Dushyant Chautala will not go with the Congress,” he said.

BJP’s Vice President Vinay Prabhakar Sahasrabuddhe also claimed that the party will be able to form governments both in Haryana and Maharashtra.

Speaking to IANS, Sahasrabuddhe said: “Both the states had not been our traditional states. We worked hard and we were able to make a space for ourselves. We will be able to form the government in Haryana. It will take time to end the politics of populism and identity.”