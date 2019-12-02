BJP workers protest in Nalgonda, demand resolution of civic issues

By | Published: 11:46 pm

Nalgonda: The police on Monday detained BJP workers and foiled their attempt to storm the Nalgonda Municipality office demanding resolution of problems faced by the people in the town.

With the saffron party activists planning to lay siege to the municipal office, the police set up barricades a few metres away from the office. In addition to this, a large number of police personnel were deployed at Nalgonda Municipality Office to scuttle any effort to the BJP members to barge into the municipality office.

Tension prevailed when some of the BJP members managed to reach the main gate of the municipality office by giving a slip to the police. Mild scuffle took place between the BJP activists and policemen.

Former BJP MLA Chinthala Ramachandra Reddy, the party district president Nookala Narsimha Reddy and other leaders participated in the programme.

Nookala Narsimha Reddy said that Nalgonda town was facing drinking water and sanitation problem, which needs to be solved immediately. He demanded for completion of works taken up under AMRUT Scheme at the earliest, which would solve drinking water problem in the town. Stating that villages, which have merged in Nalgonda municipality, were even denied street lights and garbage collection, he urged the municipal authorities to focus on the solving the issued prevailed in these wards. He has also demanded for new master plan for development of the town in place of the old plan.

