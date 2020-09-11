BJP’s ‘Chalo Assembly’ call fizzles out with leaders under house arrest

The move came in the wake of the BJP’s attempt to interrupt the ongoing Assembly sessions with a Chalo Assembly’ march, with many of the party’s leaders and activists starting off from their houses to the Assembly.

Hyderabad: The BJP’s State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and former State president K. Laxman were placed under house arrest by the Hyderabad City Police here on Friday.

The move came in the wake of the BJP’s attempt to interrupt the ongoing Assembly sessions with a Chalo Assembly’ march, with many of the party’s leaders and activists starting off from their houses to the Assembly.

While the attempts of several leaders to swarm the assembly was thwarted by the police at various places, the Banjara Hills police, anticipating a law and order issue, placed Sanjay Kumar under house arrest.

Additional force was deployed at his residence with senior police officials from West Zone supervising the situation on ground.

Officials said as the Chalo Assembly call could lead to a law and order issue, the BJP state president was arrested as a precautionary measure.

Laxman was placed under house arrest at Musheerabad.

