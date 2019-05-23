BJP’s ‘historic victory’ due to Modi’s ‘astute’ leadership, Shah’s ‘dynamism’: Rajnath

By | Published: 3:50 pm 3:58 pm

New Delhi: With early trends indicating BJP’s return to power, senior leader and Home Minister Rajnath Singh Thursday termed it “historic” and credited it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “astute” leadership and party chief Amit Shah’s “dynamism”.

In a series of tweets, Singh said the people of India have once again given a decisive mandate to the BJP-led NDA and reposed their faith in Modi’s leadership and vision of New India. “Spoke to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi and the BJP National President Shri @AmitShah over the phone and congratulated them for @BJP4India led NDA’s stupendous victory in these Lok Sabha Elections.

“This historic victory in the General Elections is the outcome of Modiji’s visionary leadership, Amit Shahji’s dynamism and the hard work of millions of BJP karyakartas on the ground,” he said. The home minister said Modi is now all set to build a New India.

Riding on a massive Modi wave sweeping through most parts of India, the BJP was set to return to power Thursday as it led in 292 seats while the Congress trailed far behind with 50, according to trends released by the Election Commission for all 542 seats that went to polls. Singh, who is contesting from the Lucknow seat, himself is leading by over 1.5 lakh votes as per available trends.