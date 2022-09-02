Friday, Sep 2, 2022
Hyderabad
Telangana
Andhra Pradesh
India
World
Entertainment
Science and Tech
Sport
Business
NRI
View Point
cartoon
Columns
Reviews
Education Today
Property
Videos
Lifestyle
NRI
View Point
cartoon
Columns
Reviews
Education Today
Property
Videos
Lifestyle
Corruption cases in Telangana show dip in 2021, says NCRB
Hyderabad sees rise in retail leasing in H1
Nirmala Sitharaman’s ‘utter lies’ out in open
KTR demands Central Government to allot Bulk Drug Park to Telangana
After Nirmala’s outburst, old video of Modi criticising Centre for staking claim for PDS rice surfaces
65,830 students shift from private to govt schools in Telangana
Immersion of idols: Green touch to Ganesh festivities in Hyderabad
Eco-friendly Ganesh idol made using 17,000 coconuts in Hyderabad
Finger-wagging Nirmala loses cool over no Modi photo in fair price shop
Telangana: SSC exams to revert to pre-Covid pattern
Garland made of currency notes goes missing from Ganesh idol in Siddipet
Andhra Pradesh: LPG cylinders blast as fire breaks out in truck
Telangana SSC public advanced supplementary results announced
Latest News
Regional Ring Road: Consultant appointed for preparing Southern Part’s DPR
31 mins ago
Corruption cases in Telangana show dip in 2021, says NCRB
46 mins ago
BJP wants 5 ‘uncooperative’ AIS officers in Telangana shifted
56 mins ago
Rebate in fares of Hyd-Vijayawada, Hyd-Bengaluru bus services
1 hour ago
End your job search now with DEET
1 hour ago
More...
Hyderabad
Rebate in fares of Hyd-Vijayawada, Hyd-Bengaluru bus services
Hyderabad sees rise in retail leasing in H1
Election officer urges eligible people to enrol as voters in Hyderabad
GHMC to facelift traffic junctions in Hyderabad
Supreme Court appoints panel to run HCA
SNDP works at Picket Nala will complete in 15 days: Srinivas Yadav
Immersion of idols: Green touch to Ganesh festivities in Hyderabad
Teachers’ Day: 49 teachers of Telangana to be awarded
65,830 students shift from private to govt schools in Telangana
Raja Singh misses deadline to reply to BJP’s show cause notice
Jubilee Hills gangrape: Petition for trial of minors as adults filed
OU extends last date for PhD entrance test applications
Cheated by paramour, woman commits suicide in Hyderabad
Thieves decamp with gold, silver from businessman’s home in Hyderabad
More...
Cartoon
Cartoon: August 13, 2022
More...
India
Nirmala Sitharaman’s ‘utter lies’ out in open
2 hours ago
After Nirmala’s outburst, old video of Modi criticising Centre for staking claim for PDS rice surfaces
3 hours ago
Coal industry: 11th JBCCI meeting held in Kolkata
5 hours ago
Woman pushed from moving train by ‘drunk’ man in Haryana
6 hours ago
WWF India launch ‘Bring Back the Vultures’ poster
7 hours ago
More...
Education Today
End your job search now with DEET
1 hour ago
Learn about the workings of nature
2 hours ago
Life examples to make maths easier
2 hours ago
Understand skeletal structure of human body
1 day ago
More...
web stories
More...
What your sign says: 03-09-2022
NASA captures 1st direct image of exoplanet outside our solar system
Three Covid vax doses offer better protection from Omicron: Study
Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial getting ready to be inaugurated by the year-end: KTR
Players from Nizamabad make an impact in world of sports
What your sign says: 02-09-2022
Telangana
Regional Ring Road: Consultant appointed for preparing Southern Part’s DPR
Corruption cases in Telangana show dip in 2021, says NCRB
BJP wants 5 ‘uncooperative’ AIS officers in Telangana shifted
End your job search now with DEET
Learn about the workings of nature
Nirmala Sitharaman’s ‘utter lies’ out in open
More...
Editorials
Editorial: Pride of Indian Navy
3 hours ago
Editorial: Gloom persists
1 day ago
Editorial: Rising tide of crime
3 days ago
Editorial: Tackling pendency
4 days ago
More...
Sports
Ultimate Kho Kho 2022: Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Quick Guns
Supreme Court appoints panel to run HCA
Srivastava wreaks havoc in the HCA A2 division league
Ravi Teja scalps five wickets in the HCA A1 division league
Hyderabad’s Falak selected in Indian team for CW Karate Championship
Tennis: Kriish, Suhitha clinch ITF World Juniors U-18 Tour titles
More...
Andhra Pradesh
Gareth Wynn Owen takes over as British Deputy High Commissioner to AP, TS
3 hours ago
Kuppam gone out of Chandrababu’s hands: Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy
6 hours ago
Pawan Kalyan fans go berserk, destroy property worth over Rs 15 lakh in Vizag
6 hours ago
AP CM Jagan pays tributes to father, former CM on death anniversary
11 hours ago
Andhra Pradesh: LPG cylinders blast as fire breaks out in truck
8 hours ago
Andhra Pradesh: Dismissed policeman files atrocity case against police top brass
1 day ago
AP not responding to Centre’s initiatives for development: BJP
1 day ago
More
Entertainment
Screening of restored classic films is the new trend in film industry
Why Kartik Aaryan is the most relatable superstar of today’s generation
It’s a retro day for Fatima Sana Shaikh: Check out her latest pictures
Raju Srivastava’s health shows minor improvement
Chiranjeevi blesses Pawan Kalyan on 51st birthday as wishes pour in
Pawan Kalyan sparkles in a regal avatar in ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’s latest poster
More...
Business
Skyroot raises Rs 403 cr in largest funding round in Indian space-tech sector
6 hours ago
Markets rebound in early trade
13 hours ago
Rupee falls 14 paise to 79.70 against US dollar in early trade
14 hours ago
Indian-origin Laxman Narasimhan named new Starbucks CEO
15 hours ago
More...
Gadgets
Sony Linkbuds offer new design, unique listening experience
Nord wired earphones in India with easy audio controls, magnetic clip
Technovision showcases Galaxy Z Flip 4, Z Fold 4 smartphones
Apple likely to unveil M2-powered new MacBook Pros early next year
Snap to shelve development of its Pixy drone camera: Report
Samsung launches Galaxy Z series smartphones in Hyderabad
More...
ViewPoint
Opinion: Your Honour, I submit…
3 hours ago
Opinion: On the metaversity bandwagon
1 day ago
Opinion: Hasina’s ‘politics of balance’
3 days ago
Opinion: Equality over social justice
4 days ago
The good, bad and ugly of the Rupee hitting an all time low against the Dollar
4 days ago
Opinion: Arms treaty an example, not an answer
5 days ago
Opinion: National parties stoop low in State
1 week ago
More
Science & Technology
WhatsApp to stop working on these iPhones from October
YouTube showing election-fraud videos to users skeptical about 2020 US polls
AI-generated artwork that won 1st prize stirs controversy
Google pilot to let people use alternative billing in Play Store now in India
Swiggy responds to customer’s ‘don’t want Muslim delivery person’ message
NASA captures 1st direct image of exoplanet outside our solar system
More...
World
Mysterious pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina kills three
12 hours ago
Internet Hinduphobia trends monitored in real-time available in monthly reports
16 hours ago
Twitter confirms Edit Tweet test, to arrive for Blue users first
1 day ago
Tanker refloated after running aground in Suez Canal
1 day ago
More...