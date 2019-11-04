Black badge protest by revenue staff in Nalgonda

By | Published: 9:04 pm

Nalgonda: Revenue employees staged protests at the offices of the Revenue Department across the district by wearing black badges protesting against the brutal killing of Abdullapurmet tahsildar Vijaya Reddy.

The employees staged dharna at tahsildar offices of Nidmanoor, Kattangur, Tirumalgiri (Sagar), Nampally, Madgulapally, Dindi, Kethepally, and Nalgonda. They boycotted duties and staged dharna at district Collectorate of Suryapet protesting against the killing of Vijaya Reddy.

Telangana Revenue Employees Services Association district president Zameeruddin said the killing of Vijaya Reddy showed that there was no safety whatsoever for revenue employees. He demanded that the government take measures to punish the accused.

