Black Buck gets entangled in fence in Kamareddy, dies of injuries

Kamareddy: A Black buck, which got entangled in an agriculture field fence, died of the wounds it suffered while trying to free itself at Madnoor mandal headquarters in Kamareddy district on Friday.

It is common for herds of deers and black bucks to graze in the agriculture fields, which farmers try to prevent by setting up fences. A herd of Black Bucks tried to enter the field with one of them getting entangled in the fencing.

Locals noticed the struggle put up by the Black Buck and informed veterinary and Forest officials. The officials freed the animal and provided treatment, but it died after fifteen minutes. The Forest officials registered a case.

