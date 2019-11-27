Black Buck rescued in Hyderabad, three held

By | Published: 12:51 am

Hyderabad: Three persons, who were trying to sell a black buck, were caught by the Commissioner’s Task Force (south) team and officials of the forest department, in the city. The suspects were identified as Mohd Anwar Ali (58) of Kishanbagh, Mohd Javeed (20) of Pahadishareef and Chapala Siddaiah of Wanaparthy district.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar said Mohd Anwar along with Javeed was trading in birds at Mahabub Chowk bird market in the old city. The duo used to sell rabbits and birds to customers. As part of their business related work, Javeed and Anwar met one Chapala Siddaiah when they visited Wanaparthy district. “Siddaiah is a professional hunter and sold rabbits to Anwar Ali. Recently, Siddaiah caught a black buck near Krishna river and gave it to Mohd Anwar who was planning to sold the black buck meat after slaughtering the animal, for Rs 3,000 a kilogram. “However, before he could slaughter the animal, our team caught him and rescued the black buck,” said Anjani Kumar.

The Commissioner said the black buck finds a place in International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources and is a red listed animal. The suspects along with the animal were handed over to the Forest Department officials and the animal was shifted to Nehru Zoological Park for quarantine.

