‘Black gold’ cash cow of Telangana mines

Hyderebad: Notwithstanding the volatile market for coal across the world, the black gold continues to be the biggest revenue churner for the Telangana mines department. At the end of November 2017, the mines department has garnered a revenue of Rs 1,273.59 crore through coal mines as against Rs 2,290 crore total revenue earned which is Rs 76.52 crore more than target of Rs 2,213.48 crore (till November end).

Numerous initiatives by the State government to bring transparency in mining leases and operations are showing results and enabled the mines department to surpass its monthly target as on November 30, 2017. With an increased coal production and sand mining for construction works, the officials are confident to surpass the annual target of Rs 3,500 crore during the current fiscal. The mines department has realised revenue of Rs 3,169 crore during the last financial year of 2016-17.

“Due to proactive measures, revenue from the mines department has increased by 80 per cent since June 2014 after the formation of Telangana State. There was only 50 per cent increase prior to the State formation,” officials said. Coal has been dominating the mining operations in Telangana State for several years especially due to presence of the country’s second largest coal producer Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL). The company has produced 420 lakh tonnes of coal in the first nine months of the current financial year and has fixed a target of another 200 lakh tonnes for the remaining three months period of the fiscal.

Besides coal, major and minor minerals have realised revenue of Rs 141.61 crore and Rs 522.68 crore respectively till end of November, 2017. However, sand mining recorded revenue of Rs 344.83 crore which is the highest increase against target of Rs 257.75 crore for first nine months of current fiscal. Another Rs 7.29 crore was earned through MBL (mineral bearing lands) cess. While revenue through mining operations was a meager Rs 207.82 crore in 2010-11, it has witnessed a major jump to Rs 1,362.56 crore in 2011-12 and increased to Rs 1,968.27 crore 2014-15 following the State bifurcation. The officials attributed the phenomenal rise in revenue from the mines department to proactive measures by Mines and Geology Minister KT Rama Rao.

Besides introducing effective systems like geo-tagging and geo-fencing to prevent contract companies from taking up excavations beyond leased areas, the State government has used satellite mapping and other real time monitoring technologies to curb illegal mining. The mining permissions were granted through online application system, even as digitisation of inspections and submission of field inspection reports on realtime basis by the field staff have simplified work and ensured transparency.

“We have done away with age-old policies of the previous government which caused severe losses to the government’s exchequer besides causing trouble for people. Instead, we have recorded good revenues and reduced problems for consumers,” Minister Rama Rao pointed out. Telangana State registered 103 per cent increase in mining revenue last fiscal which was highest in the country.