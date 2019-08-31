Black is the new pink

By | Aishwarya Kruthiventi | Published: 8:57 pm

We’ve all loved collecting pretty black dresses, admit it or not. Dressing up in a black suit to a basic denim pants has always been a go to for every girl. Black is bold and stands up for itself. Decking up in all-black apparel will indeed never go out of style. Black is beautiful, black is power. Black is considered as the epitome of elegance and chic. From a black Kanjeevaram sari to rugged black jeans, it can turn a gloomy day cheerful.

Office formals can bring a very trendy look if paired with a loose black shirt with a low waist denim. Long earrings with a cool neckpiece can bring out an irresistible visual appeal. Black is a popular choice among youngsters too, and a black leather jacket paired with a torn jeans remains an all-time favourite. Black brings out a sophisticated look on any skin tone. Especially for people with dusky skin, black can work wonders.

“I wear black to work in order to shut my office blues. It’s necessary to stay updated with trending fashion. Every girl should add black pants and heavy black ethnic jewellery to her wardrobe,” says Amruta Erramilli, a fashionista.For the B’Town divas black remains a popular choice for all sorts of style. From Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt everyone’s sporting a black gown for events and photo shoots. It is not a surprise to see celebs dress for their big days in black apparels. The perks of owning a lot of black apparels are they can be paired with any kind of style.