‘Black magic’ fear haunts Model School students in Karimnagar

By | Published: 12:12 am 11:26 pm

RAMADUGU(KARIMNAGAR): Students of Telangana Model School, Ramadugu, are frightened over alleged black magic being performed in front of the main entrance gate of the school. While parents are worried about their wards, the school management has decided to lodge a police complaint against the incident.

Besides placing lemons on either side of the main entrance gate, a rangoli was also drawn in front of the gate using vermilion and turmeric on Thursday night. The watchman who saw this on Friday morning removed the lemons and cleaned the rangoli with water.

The same ritual appeared again on Monday morning when the students returned to the school after a three-day extended weekend. They were scared to enter the school after seeing the stuff near the main gate. They, however, attended classes later after the school attendant, Kapil, removed the lemons and rangoli.

A similar incident took place in 2017 when the school hostel was inaugurated. Some unidentified persons reportedly performed black magic and placed a pot some distance away from the school.

“There were lemons and rangoli in front of the gate when I got down from the autorickshaw on Monday morning. I did not enter the school till they were removed,” T Archana told Telangana Today.

A resident of Velichala, Archana is a student of Class VII in the school. Her parents were also scared after she informed them about the incident, she said.

Another student, T Laxmi Priya, said her classmates, and for that matter, the entire school was only discussing this incident. She has not informed her parents about the incident.

A teaching staff said though they were not responsible for the incident, parents were questioning them. Some miscreants had deliberately created a situation to create panic among students and parents, they alleged.

Principal M Vanaja said it was wrong for the people to indulge in such things since small children were studying in the school. The school has decided to lodge a complaint with police and request them to keep an eye on the premises, she said.

