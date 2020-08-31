Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman honoured at MTV VMAs

“The world needs more superheroes,” a title card read at the beginning of the segment, reports deadline.com.

New York: Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, whose death last week came as a shock to many, received a one-minute tribute at MTV Video Music Awards.

The tribute featured a clip of Boseman, who died at 43 after losing his battle to colon cancer, accepting the Best Hero award at the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards.

Back in 2018, he used the award ceremony to put the spotlight on a real life hero.

“Receiving an award for playing a superhero is amazing,” Boseman said in the clip.

“But, it’s even greater to acknowledge the heroes that we have in real life. So, I just wanna acknowledge somebody that’s here today, James Shaw Jr. If you don’t know James Shaw Jr., he fought off a gunman in Antioch, Tennessee, at a Waffle House, saved lives. So, this is gonna live at your house, God bless you.”

The tribute concluded with the message: “Rest in Power.”

Before the video played, VMA host Keke Palmer said the show would be dedicated to Boseman.

“Before we get into the music tonight, we need to take the time to talk about the devastating loss of Chadwick Boseman, an actor whose talent and passion were a true inspiration to all the fans he touched, and everyone he encountered,” Palmer said.

“We dedicate this show to a man whose spirit touched so many. He’s a true hero – not just on screen, but in everything he did. His impact lives forever,” she added.

Closing the show at the end of the night’s last musical performance, Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am shouted out a reference to Boseman’s role of Black Panther: “Wakanda forever!”

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards took place on Sunday night. Owing to the Covid pandemic, instead of taking place at a packed Barclays Center, artists like BTS, The Weeknd, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande performed in locations without audience around New York, reports variety.com.

The Weeknd won the biggest prize of the night, Video Of Yhe Year, for the song “Blinding lights”.

Lady Gaga won Artist Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Collaboration and Best Cinematography. She was also feted with the inaugural TriCon Award, which honored her multifaceted career as a musician, actress, philanthropist, fashion influence and more.