Black Pearl has an edge in Kolkata feature

Published: 12:02 am 5:20 pm

Kolkata: Black Pearl from the stables of Vijay Singh (Suraj Narredu up), who is in good form, should win the Indian Produce Stakes 1200 metres, a terms for horses 3-years-old only, the feature event of the races to be held here on Wednesday. No false rails. The first race starts at 12 00 noon.

SELECTIONS:

1. Vallerysthal 1, Across The Sea 2, Dil Mangey More 3

2. My Lady Luck 1, Fireburg 2, Botswana Star 3

3. Script 1, Simply Soaring 2, Christiana 3

4. Belgravia 1, Incendio 2, Speed Force 3

5. Riquewihr 1, Lesrel 2, Long Range 3

6. Black Pearl 1, Court Jester 2, Fenicia Mist 3

7. Reunion 1, Arrowfield 2, Shivansh 3

8. Shivayy 1, Cocoanut 2, Midnight Magic 3

9. Rush For Gold 1, Itsamoocow 2, Namak Halaal 3

Day’s Best: Black Pearl.

Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.

Mini Jackpot: 6, 7, 8 & 9.

1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

2nd Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

3rd Treble: 7, 8 & 9.

