Black Pearl has an edge in Kolkata feature

Kolkata: Black Pearl from the stables of Vijay Singh (Suraj Narredu up), who is in good form, should win the Indian Produce Stakes 1200 metres, a terms for horses 3-years-old only, the feature event of the races to be held here on Wednesday. No false rails. The first race starts at 12 00 noon.
SELECTIONS:
1. Vallerysthal 1, Across The Sea 2, Dil Mangey More 3
2. My Lady Luck 1, Fireburg 2, Botswana Star 3
3. Script 1, Simply Soaring 2, Christiana 3
4. Belgravia 1, Incendio 2, Speed Force 3
5. Riquewihr 1, Lesrel 2, Long Range 3
6. Black Pearl 1, Court Jester 2, Fenicia Mist 3
7. Reunion 1, Arrowfield 2, Shivansh 3
8. Shivayy 1, Cocoanut 2, Midnight Magic 3
9. Rush For Gold 1, Itsamoocow 2, Namak Halaal 3
Day’s Best: Black Pearl.
Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.
Mini Jackpot: 6, 7, 8 & 9.
1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.
2nd Treble: 4, 5 & 6.
3rd Treble: 7, 8 & 9.
