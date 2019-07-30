Black spots cross century mark in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:02 am 11:42 pm

Hyderabad: Next time, while driving along NTR Garden road, RTC crossroads, Yousufguda checkpost or Chikalguda crossroads, be cautious of the road stretch for they happen to be among the 120 black spots identified across the city and suburbs by the traffic police.

After two months of extensive study and observations, the traffic police wings of Cyberabad, Rachakonda and Hyderabad Police Commissionerates have identified the spots which where were more prone to accidents.

Among the 120 black spots, 26 fall under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits while the rest were under the purview of Roads and Buildings Department, National Highways, Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited and Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited.

Soon after the details were submitted by the traffic police, the municipal corporation has commenced rectification works on these identified points on road stretches under its jurisdiction with a cost of nearly Rs.1.50 crore.

At a few places, dividers are being constructed and signboards are being set up to alert the road users while Zebra crossings are being laid at others. The work is ongoing on some of these points which needed lane markings.

For instance, at Kandikal Gate, including the flyover, dividers have been provided to ensure smooth flow of traffic. At a few places, works were yet to be taken up for different reasons, including poor road conditions.

Besides the 120 spots, the traffic police identified 50 more black spots (stretches) till June this year in different zones of the GHMC where more cases were found to be registered under different sections of IPC. Also, top 10 stretches have been identified in each zone.

Among all the zones, the highest number of 123 cases, including driving negligence causing death, accidents resulting in injuries and rash driving or riding on the public way, were booked in the central zone.

The GHMC officials are likely to conduct a joint inspection of the identified spots with traffic police and hold a meeting with them shortly to discuss remedial measures to be taken up at the spots.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter