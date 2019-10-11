Black spots keep Hyderabad Traffic Police busy

By | Published: 12:14 am 12:33 am

Hyderabad: Good news from the roads in Hyderabad is a rarity. But the Hyderabad Traffic Police (HTP) have managed some, by bringing down the number of fatal accidents and deaths on the city’s streets.

The City Traffic Police, comparing statistics from January to September 2018 and the corresponding period this year, say accidents have come down by about 13 per cent in the city.

While 196 fatal accidents were reported in 2019, there were 225 during the corresponding period in 2018. From January to September 30 this year, 206 persons died in accidents as against 232 during the same period last year.

The number of pedestrians killed in these months in 2019 was 80 pedestrians as against 96 last year.

According to Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar, the police had conducted joint inspections with other stakeholders including Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL).

About 80 black spots were identified in 2018 based on the accident data collected during the year. Joint inspections were held by various government agencies in the city and rectification works were taken up. Similarly, during the last nine months, 60 black spots were identified and based on the requirement, rectification works were taken up, Anil Kumar said.

Most of the fatalities, he said, occur due to over-speeding, rash and negligent driving, drunk driving and minor driving.

“Various engineering measures clubbed with road safety programmes including incentives to obedient drivers and enforcement of traffic rules helped in bring down the accidents,” he said, adding that regular enforcement to check drunk driving, signal jumping, seat belt and mobile phone violation, over-speeding/dangerous driving and minor driving was also being done.

