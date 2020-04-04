Blackout will not hit power grid: G Jagadish Reddy

By | Published: 11:05 pm

Nalgonda: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Saturday made it clear that there would be no adverse impact on the power grid with the switching off of the lights for nine minutes at 9 pm on April 5.

Jagadish Reddy, in a press release, told that people should switch off lights at 9 pm on Sunday and exhibit support to the lockdown, which was taken up to fight Covid-19 pandemic.

Reminding that the people would generally switch off the lights while going to sleep in the night, he said that the demand and burden on the power grid would generally be low between 10 am and 6 am. Asking the people not to believe rumors spread by some persons that power grid would break down, he said that witching off of the lights would not be applicable to street lights, hospitals and offices of emergency services. People can also keep ACs, fridges and fans switched on.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .