Blaize looks to double headcount in Hyderabad

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:16 am

Hyderabad: AI processor designer Blaize, formerly known as Thinci, is looking to expand its capacity in Hyderabad by hiring more people. The company, that currently has 250 people working out of its centre in Hyderabad, is planning to double the capacity to almost 450 people in the next 12-18 months. The Hyderabad office houses about 75 per cent of its total global workforce and plays an important role in core processor, chip design and software development.

The additional workforce that the company plans to hire will be in the capabilities like software and hardware design of Artificial Intelligence-based chips and also to add people for its algorithm team. The six-year-old company uses AI software and hardware capabilities to deliver solutions in sectors like automotive, data centre and smart vision which includes smart cities and offices. It has customers spread across the globe which major clients from outside of India.

“Blaize products enable a range of existing and new AI use cases in the automotive, smart vision and enterprise computing segments and these are projected to grow rapidly. We see a lot of demand for such solutions and our Hyderabad team plays a critical role in this development. That is why we are looking to double our headcount in the next one year or so,” said Dinakar Munagala, co-founder and CEO, Blaize. The company has secured $87 million in funding from strategic and ventures investors like Denso, Daimler, SPARX Group, Magna, Samsung Catalyst Fund, Temasek, GGV Capital and SGInnovate.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.