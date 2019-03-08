Blaze set to make homes smart

By | Published: 1:21 am

Hyderabad: Automation is impacting every sector. Real estate is also embracing technology in the form of smart homes driven by automation. Realising the potential of home automation, Hyderabad-based Blaze Automation, an IoT (Internet of Things) company that builds smart home automation and security products is seeking to disrupt the sector.

The company has rolled out B.One Eazy, a smart universal remote controller and automation gateway. It allows total control of over two lakh infrared (IR) controllable devices and selected Wi-Fi enabled smart home devices through a simple and easy to use mobile application. B.One Eazy which was available in the US, Australia and Japan is now been rolled out in India. B.One Eazy’s introductory price is Rs 3,750 including shipping and taxes. Eazy’s retail price will be Rs 5,499.

Sridhar Ponugupati, CEO of Blaze Automation told Telangana Today, “In India, home automation products and service options are still limited and at high costs. However, the market adoption is picking up rapidly. In fact, as per IDC, Indian smart home devices market saw a healthy year over year growth of 107 per cent to reach at 1.4 million shipments in the second quarter of 2018. With B.One Eazy, our aim is to make smart homes in India more affordable than smartphones.”

He added, “Typically for 2 BHK homes, automation used to take about 2-3 months (costing Rs 4-5 lakhs) and larger villas will take one years (costing Rs 50 lakhs-1 Rs 1 crore). We have made the automation more affordable through B.One Hub and Be.OneEazy. B.One makes home automation possible from Rs 25,000-Rs 60,000 for a double bed room. There is almost a 80 per cent cost reduction with Blaze’s automation. The latter is like a beginner’s automation tool for households. Be.OneEazy app can also control ACs, geasers and washing machines from anywhere in the world, without the need of changing any wiring. Blaze ensures customisation of usage features. As of now about five in the family can use the app.”

With B.One VoiceAct Smart Home Skill for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, users can command and control B.One Eazy connected smart home devices via simple voice commands. VoiceAct platform provides total control of devices such as televisions, disc players, air conditioning systems, Philips Hue Lights etc. and selected Wi-Fi based devices.

Arjun Valluri, chairman of Blaze Automation, says, “Blaze has more than 25,000 customers worldwide. For both B.One Hub and B.One Eazy, we have booked orders of over Rs 200 crores. We believe smart homes are going to be the fundamental building blocks of smart cities.”

“We have seven global patents for our intellectual property. We are into all key global markets. By mid-March we will be making our products on e-commerce platforms,” Valluri adds.