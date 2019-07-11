Blazer works well in morning trials at Hyderabad Race Course

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 11:30 pm 11:23 pm

Hyderabad: Blazer worked well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Thursday morning.

Sand

800m:

Moondancer (Deepak Singh) 1-0, 600/46, handy. Doroteo (RB) 1-2, 600/46.5, moved well. Princess Shana (A Joshi) 59, 600/45, handy. Kintsugi (Deepak Singh) 1-0, 600/ 46, well in hand. Lesley (App) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. On My Way (Deepak Singh) 1-0, 600/44, not extended. King Maker (App) 59, 600/45, shaped well. Magic Skill (Nakhat Singh) 1-2, 600/46, well in hand. Your Grace (App) 1-0, 600/46, handy. Raajneeti (Deepshanker) & Rose Eternal (App) 1-0, 600/47, former moved well. Top Sprint (C Umesh) & Sun Dancer (Kunal) 1-0, 600/46, pair finished level. Palsy Walsy (Kiran Naidu) & Latest News (RB) 1-0, 600/46, pair moved well. Jazz It Up (Kunal) & Diesis Dream (C Umesh) 59, 600/45, former moved well. Promiseofhappiness (App) & Lightning Fin (RB) 1-0, 600/47, moved together. Turf Emperor (RB) & Moka (RB) 1-2, 600/46, moved together.

1000m:

N R I Symbol (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, not extended. Shaquille (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, handy. Starlight (Kuldeep Singh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/45, well in hand. Kionia (C Umesh) & Asteria (AA Vikrant) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, former shaped well. Brave Warrior (Trainer) & Lancashire (P Sai Kumar) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/45, former moved well. Ultimate Risk (Kunal) & Alliston (RB) 1-18, 800/59, 600/45, pair finished level. Turf Runner (Kunal) & Cowboys Delight (C Umesh) 1-16, 800/59, 600/45, former moved well. Bedazzled (Kuldeep Singh) & Magic Street (Deepak Singh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/45, former shaped well. Premier Action (C Umesh) & Miss Marvellous (Kunal) 1-17, 800/59, 600/45, former moved well. Escalating Striker (C Umesh) & Natasha (RB) 1-16, 800/59, 600/45, pair finished level. Royal Avenger (Kunal) & Nicola Tesla (RB) 1-16, 800/58, 600/44, former moved well. Tootsie Roll (App) & Somerset (C Umesh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair looks well.

1200m:

Delphina (SM Prasad) 1-32, 1000/1-18, 800/1-1, 600/47, moved easy. Midnight Dream (Kunal) & Poso Robles (C Umesh) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/58, 600/44, pair worked well. Blazer (Kunal) & Meka’s (C Umesh) 1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/45, former pleased. Max (Kunal) & Glendale (C Umesh) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair shaped well. Linewalker (C Umesh) & Marina Del Rey (Kunal) 1-31, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pair worked well. Healthandhappiness (Gopal Singh) & Mrry Dane (App) 1-32, 1000/1-16, 800/1-0, 600/47, former moved well.