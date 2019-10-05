Blazing fast all-rounder, average camera

By | Published: 3:29 pm

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus broke its two-phones-a-year strategy this year by launching two devices in the OnePlus 7 series in the first half and the OnePlus 7T now.However, like every year, the handset maker has unveiled the ‘T’ iteration with additional upgrade. The firm has been following this strategy since the launch of OnePlus 3 in 2016.The OnePlus 7 has a form factor that is smaller than the 7 Pro but larger than the ‘7’. It is also heavier than OnePlus 7 and weighs a little less than 7 Pro.

The Glacier Blue OnePlus 7T with a configuration of 8GB+256GB was launched for Rs 39,999 in India and here’s the verdict on the smartphone. OnePlus has brought quality handsets for a relatively cheaper price and this phone follows suit.Talking about physical appearance, the handset sports a big 6.55-inch screen and an aspect ratio of 20:9 with a small tear drop notch that sits at the top.

The Fluid AMOLED screen has a 90Hz refresh rate that translated into smooth scrolling and switching between apps. Contrast and colours were good but they looked way better in the ‘vivid’ mode.The display is inferior when compared to the pricier 7 Pro and was a little warmer in tone as well. The rear circular camera module does not sit flush. In fact, the huge bump makes it quite wobbly when placed on a flat surface.

It is prone to scratches and damage if used without a protective cover. The triple camera setup is a combination of a 48MP main sensor, a 16MP sensor and a 12MP lens.The frosted rear was better than most glossy phones and had better resistance against fingerprint smudges. Despite having curved edges, this is definitely not very ergonomic and operating it with single hand would be a difficult task.The OnePlus 7T competes directly with Asus’ new ROG Phone II, which, interestingly, is available in the same configuration and has a higher 120Hz display.