Blend of varied artistic styles

By | Published: 6:53 pm

The city is set to witness an art residency programme organised by The Westin Hyderabad and the Asian Art House titled the ‘Journey of the Canvas’. The programme will have four artists creating some stunning artworks in residence at the Westin Hyderabad Mindspace.

It will take art aficionados and enthusiasts on a journey of a blank canvas as it transforms into a breath-taking piece of art. Curated by the Asian Art House, the four-day art extravaganza will have artists such as Steven Gandhi from Hyderabad, Manoj Das from Mumbai, Sayeeda Ali from Visakhapatnam and Kotegadde Ravi from Bengaluru working on their creations.

Kote Gadde Ravi blends traditional Indian themes with modern art formats; Manoj Das’s insane love and passion for colours translates into emotions and devotion with fluid strokes. Steven Gandhi adds a very different dimension as his works look very contemporary and modern, and yet are synonymous with the culture and tradition of India and highlights his travels to different rural areas.

Lastly, Sayeeda Ali is known for her reverse painting technique, where the image is built up from behind, starting with the minutest details first and then moves outward step by step. The art residency programme is on-going till August 25.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter