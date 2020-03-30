Blind employee of Siddipet Municipality does her bit; donates 1-month salary

By | Published: 7:31 pm 7:40 pm

Siddipet: Showing the way in contributing to the society in the time of emergency, a blind woman employee of Siddipet Municipality D Bhagya, whose husband is also a blind man, has donated her one month salary of Rs 25,000 for the welfare of the sanitary workers.

Bhagya has presented a cheque to Finance Minister, T Harish Rao at his residence on Monday. The Minister has appreciated her gesture. Meanwhile, many philanthropists have queued up at Harish Rao’s residence in Siddipet to make some useful donations.

A noted trader in Siddipet, Dundigal Balarajesham has donated Rs 5 lakh while Juvvana Mallesham, Madahavaneni Rama Rao and Vemula Venkat Reddy have donated Rs 1 lakh each. Chinna Kodur Videographers Association has made Rs 10 donation. Harish Rao has called upon the philanthropists to make some useful donations to support the government in combating Covid-19 pandemic.

