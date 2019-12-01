Blind school in Hyderabad gets huge grant

By | Published: 9:20 pm

Hyderabad: A blind school managed by Development and Welfare of the Blind (DWAB), a voluntary organisation in Nalgonda, has received a monthly financial support of Rs 1 lakh till it exists from Hyderabad-based company 7 Hill Manikchand Products Pvt Ltd (7HMPPL).

On Sunday, 7HMPPL managing director Abhishek and CFO Sravanthi visited the school and distributed fruits and other food items and pledged to financially support the school, said DWAB general secretary P Chokka Rao.

The school provides residential services to nearly 97 visually impaired children drawn from various parts of Telangana. Apart from providing free education for students from class 1 to 10, it provides access to residential and boarding facilities within the school premises which is spread over 15,000 sft in four floors.

The 7HMPPL, on the occasion of the CFO’s birthday, decided to contribute Rs 1 lakh and Rao said the financial help would go a long way in meeting the recurring monthly expenditure, which was around Rs 4 lakh.

“We appreciate the company for coming forward and pledging to provide financial assistance,” he said.

Chokka Rao, who was recently elected as the Secretary of All India Confederation of The Blind, urged philanthropic companies and individuals to come forward and help the school. The DWAB constructed own building for school and hostel which can accommodate 300 children with all basic amenities.

