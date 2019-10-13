Blockchain district launched in Telangana

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:16 am 12:33 am

Hyderabad: Continuing its focus on emerging technologies space, the Telangana government in association with various stakeholders and partners launched a first-of-its-kind blockchain district in Hyderabad on Saturday. The platform will provide impetus to emerging entrepreneurs, startups and students who are keen to work in the space of blockchain and aim to make Hyderabad the top 10 cities globally for blockchain. The one-of-a-kind platform has already worked on 10 use cases from the State and has done pilot projects in few of the use cases to test the reliability and authenticity of the technology.

The idea of setting up an ecosystem in the blockchain space came a year ago when Hyderabad hosted India’s first Blockchain Congress. “The IT Minister K T Rama Rao at that time suggested that we come up with a comprehensive ecosystem for blockchain technology in the State. This ecosystem will provide a platform for startups and budding entrepreneurs to get access to infrastructure and also help in developing research and development through various partnerships along with growing the talent pool availability. In less than a year, we are happy that the platform has taken concrete shape,” said Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, IT and Industries Department, Telangana.

In addition to this, the Blockchain District’s website will also issue guidelines and protocols to be followed on how to use the facilities and other programmes mentioned in the platform.

The district, according to Rama Devi Lanka, Officer on Special Duty (OSD), ITE&C Department, Telangana, is standing on four main pillars – talent development, infrastructure development, research and development, and community building. The district has four founding members which include Government of Telangana, IIIT-H, C-DAC and Tech Mahindra and inputs from all the members have been taken to launch the Blockchain District. “This district is an expansion of Telangana’s Blockchain Policy that had taken inputs from 700 blockchain startups working out of a small city in Switzerland,” said Rama Devi Lanka.

