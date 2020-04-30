Blood and sweat of labour in nation-building: KCR

By | Published: 11:27 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday said there was blood and sweat of the workers in the nation-building exercise and in development of civilization.

In a message of greetings on the eve of May Day (World Labour Day) to workers and labour in the State, the Chief Minister said the time had come for the entire society to stand in support of the workers community.

