Blood donation camp at Osmania General Hospital on Saturday

By | Published: 7:41 pm

Hyderabad: In view of the high demand for blood and blood products at Osmania General Hospital (OGH), a blood donation camp is being organised on July 13 (Saturday) by Helping Hand Foundation (HHF).

In OGH, every day 150 elective surgeries and procedures are performed and every year about one lakh emergencies are attended to with about 45,994 in-patient cases being beneficiaries of various health services.

“On a daily basis, anywhere between 30 and 50 units of blood are required mainly for trauma cases, surgeries and other chronic cases in OGH. There is a huge demand and supply gap,” says Superintendent, OGH, Dr B Nagender. Most of the patients who come to OGH are from economically weaker sections and cannot afford the cost of purchasing blood from outside said, Mujtaba Hasan Askari of HHF. General public, who were healthy and interested to donate blood should report at Room No: 412, Blood Bank, second floor, Quli Qutub Shah Building between 9 am and 4 pm on July 13. For details one may call: 9912786423/9912786392.