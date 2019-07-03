Blood donation camp marks Doctors’ Day in Peddapalli

By | Published: 9:31 pm

Peddapalli: On the occasion of Doctors’ Day, blood donation camp was organised at NTPC-Ramagundam hospital on Wednesday. NTPC, in collaboration with blood bank, Mancherial, organised a camp wherein 55 persons from NTPC and CISF donated their blood.

Inaugurating the camp, NTPC Chief General Manager (O&M) Mathew Varghese appreciated the blood donors for their overwhelming response. The team from the Mancherial blood bank collected the blood. Chief Medical Officer, NTPC-Ramagundam Hospital, Dr Sasmita Dash, CISF Commandant Gurjeet Singh, NTPC senior officials, Deepthi Mahila Samithi president Swati P Kulkarni, office-bearers of different associations and unions, doctors from NTPC hospital and others were present on the occasion.