Blood donation camp organised in Mancherial

By | Published: 8:22 pm

Adilabad: Chief advisor to Telangana Government, Rajiv Sharma, Mancherial MLA N Diwakar Rao and Collector Bharati Hollikeri inaugurated a blood donation camp organised by Indian Red Cross Society – Mancherial unit, in Mancherial, to mark Telangana Formation Day on Sunday.

According to representatives of IRCS, a total of 50 units of blood was donated by youth and officials during the camp. Sharma was all praise for the unit for conducting the event on the formation day and he appreciated the donors for coming forward to join the cause. He said that the blood would save lives of the victims of road accidents and medical emergencies.

Later, the Chief advisor, Collector and legislator dined along with inmates of Ananda Nilayam, an oldage home run by IRCS. They planted saplings and found out the services provided to the elderly. They tried to learn background of the inmates.

Sarma patted the organisers for giving shelter to the old and needy.

IRCS chairman K Bhaskar Reddy, vice-president C Mahender, members V Madhusudhan Reddy and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.