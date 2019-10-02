Blood donation drive held in Mancherial

By | Published: 12:10 am

Mancherial: National Voluntary Blood Donation Day was observed here on Tuesday. Lions Club, Mancherial unit, organised a blood donation programme to mark the occasion on the premises of Indian Red Cross Society’s (IRCS) blood bank at district headquarters hospitals. Joint Collector Y Surender Rao was the chief guest at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao complimented the IRCS for conducting the blood donation camp and for coming to the rescue of patients in medical emergencies and also for thalassemia, a blood disorder. He appreciated those who came forward to donate blood during the event. Stating that blood donation was a noble cause, he said such gestures would inspire others to follow suit.

D Satyanarayana Goud, who runs a travel business in the town, won laurels from many for donating blood along with his two sons, Akash and Aneesh Kumar. He said he wanted to create awareness about this cause, leading from the front. He stated that he would always give his blood whenever required.

The members of LCI felicitated the joint collector and thanked him for gracing the occasion. Following a call given by the organisation, people voluntarily donated nearly 50 units of blood.

