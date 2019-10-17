Blood donation marks police martyrs’ week in Adilabad

By | Published: 7:53 pm

Adilabad: As many as 150 units of blood were donated by youngsters and policemen to mark the police martyrs commemoration week observed here on Thursday. SP Vishnu S Warrier was the chief guest at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Warrier noted that several policemen had laid down their lives for protecting the law and order. The sacrifices of the martyrs were precious. One must draw inspiration from them. A total of 58 cops lost their lives while discharging duties in erstwhile Adilabad district alone. Social service activities are being organised as part of the commemoration week, he stated.

Indian Red Cross Society’s Adilabad chapter president Gangeshwar and vice president Bala Shankar Krishna felicitated the IPS officer with a memento for conducting the mega blood on the occasion of the commemoration week. They said that the blood would be useful to victims of road accidents and help those in medical emergencies.

Additional SP TS Ravi Kumar, District police training centre DSP LC Naik, Adilabad DSP Venkateshwar Rao, AR DSP Syed Sujauddin, Reserve Inspectors Sudhakar Rao, Indravardhan, Inspectors Prasad Rao, P Srinivas, V Suresh, Purshottam Chary were present

Meanwhile, Nirmal cops conducted an online essay writing competition on the topic titled “if I were the policeman” as part of the commemoration week.

