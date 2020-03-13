Blood donations, mid-day meals mark Kavitha’s birthday in Adilabad

By | Published: 10:42 pm

Adilabad: The birthday of Telangana Jagruti president Kalvakuntla Kavitha. was celebrated on a grand note in erstwhile Adilabad district on Friday. Various social service activities were held to mark the occasion.

Telangana Jagruti’s Adilabad district president Rangineni Srinivas and members arranged water tubs to quench thirst of cattle in view of the coming summer and then distributed fruits to patients of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences. They later fed inmates of an old-age home. Adilabad Municipal Chairperson Jogu Premender was the chief guest of the events.

Members of Jagruti Mancherial chapter, led by Lingapalli Prem Rao organised a blood donation camp at Srirampur where 50 units of blood was gathered and was handed over to Indian Red Cross Society. Similarly, they cut a cake and distributed fruits to inmates of a blind school in Mancherial. They included Kumar, Sagar, Bikshapati, Venkatesh, Sekhar, Venkat, Raju and Anil.

In Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, organisation district president P Chandrasekhar and members distributed fruits to government hospital and cut cake as part of the celebrations. Supporters of Kavitha cut cakes and conveyed wishes to her in various mandals and towns.

In Nizamabad

Poojas at temples, blood donation camps, distribution of fruits and examination pads to the students marked the birthday celebrations of the former Nizamabad MP.

Jagruthi activists performed poojas at Neelakanteshwara temple. Telangana Jagruthi district president Avanthi Rao, Jagruthi State leaders Lakshmi Narayana Bharadwaj, Narla Sudhakar participated.

Jagruthi activists cut the cake, distributed fruits to patients and donated blood in Nizamabad GGH hospital. Midday meal was offered to patients. This was launched by Kavitha two years ago.

TRS State leader Ramkishan Rao and NUDA chairman Prabhakar Reddy, TRS State leader Tariq Ansari launched the drinking water distribution centre at Nizamabad bus stand. Jagruthi youth also donated blood at Red Cross blood bank and Amrutha Lakshmi hospital.

Her birthday was also celebrated at Sneha society. Fruits, cake and biscuits were distributed to the children.

Apart from Nizamabad district headquarters, birthday celebrations were held at Renjal mandal headquarters, where cake, sweets and fruits were distributed to students. At saloora village of Bodhan mandal, TRS leaders distributed the examination pads to students.

In Bodhan town poojas were performed in Shivalayam. Later, TRS leaders cut cake at Ambedkar circle.

TRSV leader celebrated Kavitha’s birthday at Telangana University. Distribution of fruits and cake to children marked the celebrations at Pitlam mandal headquarters of Kamareddy district.

