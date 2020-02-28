‘Blood snow’ in Antarctica stuns netizens

By | Published: 7:40 pm

New Delhi: An astounding set of images is doing the rounds on social media which shows Antarctica snow turning blood red. The viral pictures show the Antarctic turning red near a former British research station due to microscopic algae that can survive in freezing temperatures.

A Twitter user shared the images with the caption, “Shocking Images of Antarctica’s Blood Red ice are an ominous sign of Climate change as water around the icy continent is increasingly heating up Mike Hudema”.

The images were also released by Ukraine’s Ministry of Education and Science on Facebook showed the phenomenon, which is caused by microscope snow algae when weather conditions are favourable during Antarctica’s summer months.

“Snow blossoms contribute to climate change. Because of the red-raspberry colouring, the snow reflects less sunlight and melts faster. As a result, it produces more bright algae,” a Facebook post by the Ministry added.

The Ministry also said chlamydomonas nivalis algae’s cells have a red carotene layer which protects it from ultraviolet radiation and produces red spots in the snow. “Because of the red-crimson colour, the snow reflects less sunlight and melts faster,” the Ministry said.