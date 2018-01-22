Blood stains on homes frighten people of Rollabanda hamlet

By | Published: 8:04 pm

Suryapet: The sudden and mysterious appearance of blood stains in front of every house in the tribal hamlet of Rollabanda in Chivvemla mandal has triggered panic and fear among the residents.

People moved out of their houses and did not dare to enter the village until afternoon after seeing the blood stains early on Monday. It is suspected that on Sunday night, when the villagers were asleep, someone could sprayed the stains in front of the houses and also on top of houses located between Sri Ramsagar canal and the local gram panchayat office.

People are under the belief that someone could have performed ‘black magic’ on the village.

Villagers have demanded that officials take action against those who committed the action. After getting to know about the incident, officials of the mandal rushed to the thanda and cleared apprehensions.