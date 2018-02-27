Blue-coloured Aadhaar for kids below 5 years

By | Published: 12:26 am 12:28 am

Hyderabad: A special blue-coloured Aadhaar card for children has been introduced by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and parents who obtain the Aadhaar for their kids do not have to worry about updating their children’s data as they grow up, the UIDAI Chief Executive Officer Ajay Bhushan Pandey has said.

In a chat with Telangana Today on the sidelines of the two-day National Conference on e-Governance that began on Monday here, Pandey said the UIDAI will reach out to schools to ensure that the records of any child who has an Aadhaar number and reaches 5 years of age are updated in the Aadhaar database.

“Once a child is five-years-old, that is when UIDAI will take the fingerprints and iris scans. We may hold such updation screenings at schools and if the parents prefer, they can have the records updated at any Aadhaar service center,” he said. Asked if the biometrics of a five-year-old need to be updated again, Pandey said the second updation will take place once the Aadhaar holding children reach 15 years of age. It will be a simple process both times, Pandey added.

Any parent can get an Aadhaar number for his or her child by providing the parent’s Aadhaar details and the information of the parents and children will be linked. When the child is less than five years of age, only a photograph will be taken, which too will be updated at the age of five and later again at 15 years of age.