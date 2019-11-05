Blueprint for IKP 2.0 to be unveiled

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:58 am 1:00 am

Hyderabad: IKP Knowledge Park (formerly ICICI Knowledge Park), a hub for lifesciences research and development, based in Genome Valley, which is celebrating its 20-year journey is going to unveil its blueprint for its second phase of its growth IKP 2.0, with a vision for the next 20 years.

It will also be unveiling its new logo as part of its new makeover, around November 8 and 9 around its flagship International Knowledge Millennium Conference, IKMC2019.

Also read IKP fostering innovation

Deepanwita Chattopadhyay, chairman & CEO, IKP said, “Our focus on IKP 2.0 will be on ensuring ecological efficiency and sustainability besides encouraging deep technology research. In the next five years, we would anticipate fresh investment of Rs 500 crore into the Park. The next phase will primarily focus on translational research, nutrition, food, environment and SME empowerment. We also want to build intellectual property-driven research companies.”

She added, “We have carried out strategy meetings towards the IKP 2.0 vision in the last nine months and we will unveil the blueprint.”

Out of the 200 acres the Park holds, it has 25 acres to provide to industry, post which it is seeking an additional land from Telangana government for its second phase of growth, besides other support.

IKP has generated 7,000 direct and 25,000 indirect jobs in the last two decades catering to 520 companies in pharmaceuticals, biotech, agriculture and environment pan-India and . The Park has so far attracted close to Rs 2,000 crore from industry while about Rs 100 crore has been invested in creating the cluster of facilities in the campus. Currently, the Park hosts 45 companies in Hyderabad, of these, eight are anchor companies.

The organisation has equity stake in nine startups that operate from its campus. In terms of intellectual property, companies based out of IKP have filed 300 patents so far. It has acted as a platform for networking 8,000 innovators so far.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter