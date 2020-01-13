BlueStone plans Rs 200-cr expansion

By | Published: 12:12 am 9:59 pm

Hyderabad: BlueStone, which started its business with its online gold and jewellery platform bluestone.com is embracing omni-channel strategy to grow its presence in India with a chain of offline stores. The company plans to have 100 stores across the country by March 2021, with a cumulative investment of about Rs 200 crore.

Sharing the company’s growth plans, Gaurav Singh Kushwaha, founder & CEO, BlueStone, told Telangana Today, “We started our business as an online jewellery brand in 2012 and realised that online is an effective medium to reach out to customers to understand them better. We grew quickly. However, with the kind of designs and offerings we had, a lot of customers wanted the ‘touch-and-feel’ of our jewellery. We were a vertically integrated brand and our jewellery was not available offline, unlike other brands and products. We realised the need to go offline last year. Within last one year, we created 16 offline stores pan-India.”

He added, “By March 2020, we want to have 30 stores across the country, and take this number to 100 by March 2021. Of these 100 stores, we will have about 12 stores in Hyderabad alone.”

The company opened its third store in Hyderabad at Sarath City Capital Mall last week, marking its 16th store pan-India. The company has earlier set up high-street stores at Madhapur and Jubilee Hills. It expects to create more high-street stores than mall stores. The next store that will come up in Punjagutta will be a high-street store.

Growth format

Almost 90 out of 100 stores that the company will create will be through the franchisee route. The company will partner with franchisees who understand the local micro-markets better for higher efficiency and viability of operations.

In terms of the store size, mall stores are usually in the 500-800 sq ft range while the high-street stores are in the range of 1,200-1,800 sq ft. The company expects to have 50 high-street and 50 mall stores by March next year (of the 100 stores proposed).

BlueStone currently designs, processes and makes all its jewellery in-house in Mumbai. The company finds south as a potential market. “There are certain cities which have unique traits and jewellery needs to made specific to those traits and preferences. We could look at some arrangement even in Hyderabad in future, if not immediate,” Kushwaha added.

Financial health

The company, which clocked Rs 200 crore revenues last year, is aiming for over Rs 350 crore revenues this year. The company has raised $60 million (over Rs 420 crore) through venture capital investors so far, with $30 million (Rs 210 crore) raised in the last round.

“BlueStone has achieved break-even last year and turned profitable in December last year. There is no pressure to raise funds. However, we will certainly be open for fresh fund raise opportunities. We are ready to trade equity for faster growth,” he informed.

Omni-channel strength

The company believes that online and offline will go hand-in-hand. As of now, 70 per cent of the business comes from online platform and by mid-2020, the company expects that offline will surpass online revenues.

“Jewellery business, which was earlier relationship-centric, has now become design and experience-centric. All the jewellery sold by us is fully designed by us. We have 8,000 SKUs, which are fully available online and selectively available offline, depending on the markets and demand patterns,” said Kushwaha.

