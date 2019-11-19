Blunders galore in BCCI official site

By | Published: 1:15 am

Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is the richest cricket body in the world and is a major player in the International Cricket Council (ICC) as well.

However, the functioning of their official website, bcci.tv, has been disappointing to say to the least. With multiple BCCI events like Syed Mushtaq Ali T20, Under-23 men, under-23 women, Under-19 men and Vijay Merchant tournaments being conducted simultaneously, an ardent cricket goes to its official site to check the scores. But much to the aghast of the fan, the website has been throwing up numerous errors in the score boards.

For instance, when Hyderabad team won the match against Rajasthan by three wickets in the under-23 tournament, the website mentioned it as Rajasthan won by three wickets. A few days ago, the score boards of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament showed all the batsmen as ‘not out’ against their names.

The points table of the Syed Mushtaq Ali is too filled with errors. After the sixth round matches, Punjab was supposed to be on top of Group C. But the website had Chhattisgarh on the top.

Both the teams had 16 points each but Punjab had a better run rate (+1.686) and was supposed to be on the top. But Chhattisgarh, with +0.972, was shown heading the table.

Cricket enthusiasts are not happy with the functioning of the site since it is the official one of the board. “I keep checking the BCCI site for the scores. Most of the matches are not being telecast on television and I want to know the scores of Ranji or Syed Mushtaq Ali tournaments. But I am baffled to see so many errors. Hence, I am forced to visit other sites like espncricinfo,” said a cricket enthusiast from the city.

He complained of mistakes in team names as well. Though the BCCI site has undergone a makeover, most of the fans have a problems navigating through the site.

However, this is not the first time the BCCI official website was in news for wrong reasons. In February, 2018 as well, the site went offline for not renewing the domain. The domain was valid from February 2, 2006 to February 2, 2018 and they failed to pay the due. To this, the BCCI officials claimed that the site was still owned by then banned Lalit Modi, hence no one paid the dues.

Such glaring errors will eventually dent BCCI’s credibility. It is time the Indian cricket body’s officials pulled up their socks and address the issue on urgent basis.

