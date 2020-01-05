Blurry videos are no issue to Hyderabad police

By | Published: 12:14 am 11:41 pm

Hyderabad: Blurry images or footages retrieved from Closed-Circuit Televisions (CCTVs) are no more an obstacle in case investigations for the Hyderabad City Police, as courtesy image/video quality enhancement software helped the cops solve around 1,000 cases since 2015.

The software, which helps the police convert blurry images and footage into clear pictures and videos within minutes was acquired in 2015 and was first used to identify a gang of chain snatchers. An MSc (Forensic Science) graduate had then assisted the police in the use of the software. From then on, as they say, cases being delayed due to lack of clear pictures have been history.

“The software is used to enhance quality of video footage captured by the surveillance cameras, including those installed by the public. Several cameras installed by the citizens are not of high standards and hence the videos captured are not up to mark. Here the software comes to the rescue of the investigators. We develop and get the images clearer,” explained L Raja Venkat Reddy, Inspector, IT Cell, Hyderabad police.

The Telangana State Police later provided the software to the district police and other police Commissionerates across the State. Earlier, the district police used to send videos to the Hyderabad City Police IT Cell for enhancing the quality of the footage.

“We still do get videos/images from the districts in important cases. On a priority basis, we do the job and send it to them at the earliest,” Venkat Reddy said.

Footage of property offences like theft of motorcycles, chain snatching, bank heists etc., is received apart from of bodily offences including murder and attempt to murder cases.

“Identifying the suspect is a major challenge in any crime. Once identified, then tracking him or her becomes easier,” he explained.

The IT cell team makes certain corrections to the footage like adjusting the contrast, resolution, compact and other corrections to make it clearer without disturbing the footage. A few experts handle the task at the IT cell and they have trained policemen across the State in using the software.

