BluSapphire integrates with Cisco Platform Exchange Grid

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based cybersecurity solutions company BluSapphire has integrated its unified cyber defence platform with Cisco identity services engine (ISE) using the latter’s platform exchange grid (pxGrid). The integration will enable sensor and log data with contextual information such as asset identity, asset location, asset posturing and currently logged on user(s).

BluSapphire is the only Indian cyber defence solutions company that has been invited by Cisco for pxGrid integration this year. The company is among 30 new industry partners with 55 new product integrations to the Cisco Security Technology Alliance programme this year covering various technology areas, including cybersecurity.

BluSapphire uses pxGrid for rapid threat containment enabling asset isolation/quarantine or disconnecting the infected malicious asset from the network. With pxGrid integration, the company provides contextual information enabling faster triage and real-time threat response for managed and unmanaged assets on the network, all within the context of its console, seamlessly integrating customer’s cybersecurity workflow.

Kiran Vangaveti, founder, BluSapphire, told Telangana Today, “The integration of our software as a service (SaaS) platform with pxGrid provides information around all network, sensor and log data.”

“It will help identify and know the asset profile and posture, logged on users, group memberships, how the asset got onto the network, and if the asset location is wireless, local area network (LAN) or virtual private network (VPN),” he added.

Collaborative approach

BluSapphire’s platform has focused on rapid threat detection, response and remediation using framework natively for Windows devices in the past. With Cisco pxGRID integration, the company will now expand this capability to any device (including internet of things) on the customer’s network with an IP address.

Experts believe that given the challenges of discovering attacks, the delays in assessing and responding to suspicious events, and overcoming the information gaps created by vast amounts of intelligence to sift through, a single vendor approach adopted by many companies to protect their information assets is no longer viable.

Solutions that take advantage of collaborative approaches in terms of intelligence sharing in real-time allow for far greater and rapid responses to emerging threats. Cisco provides a unified platform through which managed security service providers and other security products and services companies offer real-time based solutions to deal with ongoing challenges.

