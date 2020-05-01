BluSapphire to secure vulnerable sectors from cyberattacks

By | Published: 12:16 am

Hyderabad: At a time when organisations and individuals are focusing their energies and strategies to tackle the pandemic, there is a surge in cyberattacks, especially ransomware.

Realising the growing vulnerability, Hyderabad-based cybersecurity company BluSapphire is increasing its deployment with its industry-first behaviour-based endpoint protection solution, BluArmour, to protect devices especially from ransomware attacks.

Considering the Covid-19 situation, the company is extending its solution free of cost for the next three months to organisations in healthcare and other vulnerable sectors globally, including India.

The problem BluSapphire has identified is that there are a bunch of antivirus solutions, which are running on the end-user computers but they fail to protect against advanced cyberattacks as typical antivirus software agents are reliant on signatures/hash intelligence, which is more reactive in nature.

BluArmour has been deployed over the last 7-8 months in organisations across financial, manufacturing, healthcare and defence both in India and the US. The team initially started working on the solution to cater to the military establishments to provide them with the needed intelligence.

Praveen Yeleswarapu, engagement head, BluSapphire Technologies, told Telangana Today, “Our patented behaviour design system enables BluArmour to protect endpoints against current and future advanced threats, malware and ransomware without any constant updates. These capabilities are augmented by our machine learning and artificial intelligence models to help stop threats.”

The uniqueness of BluArmour is its detection mechanism, which is purely depended on how attacker operates, what is his/her behaviour, how is the attacker gaining access to network or devices and privileges, how the malicious code is written and how is the encryption done. There is no analytics used but rather the focus is on behavioural pattern recognition.

The cybersecurity technology will not require any internet connectivity for operations and is not hardware resource-intensive as typical endpoint antivirus agents are. Since there are no updates required, BluArmour manages to be very lightweight (about 100 KB), quick to install, deploy and has no management overhead.

