BMW Motorrad enters cruiser segment

The BMW R18 comes in two variants, priced at Rs 18.9 lakh and Rs 21.9 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom)

By | Published: 10:06 pm

New Delhi: BMW Motorrad, the two-wheeler arm of German luxury carmaker BMW, on Saturday said it has entered cruiser bike segment in India with the launch of all new R18 model.

The BMW R18 comes in two variants, priced at Rs 18.9 lakh and Rs 21.9 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom).

The model can be ordered as a completely built-up unit (CBU) from Saturday onwards through BMW Motorrad dealer network, the company said in a statement.

“The BMW R18 is BMW Motorrad’s much-anticipated entry into the cruiser segment. Fans and motorcycling enthusiasts in India have been eagerly waiting for this day,” BMW Group President Vikram Pawah said.

The bike comes with 1,802 cc engine mated with six-speed transmission.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .