BMW opens first urban retail store in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: BMW India on Thursday announced the launch of first-ever BMW Urban Retail Store with KUN Exclusive in Hyderabad. The store offers customers an enriched brand experience in a unique phygital environment that combines the best physical experience with digital innovation. The urban retail store is located at Jubilee Hills and is headed by Gautham Gudigopuram, dealer principal, KUN Exclusive.

BMW Group India president Vikram Pawah said, “Each element of this modern ‘phygital’ store embodies the characteristics of the BMW brand and creates a unique progressive experience. We are proud to bring India’s first-ever BMW Urban Retail Store to the vibrant and tech-savvy city of Hyderabad with KUN Exclusive.”

The BMW Urban Retail Store comprises vehicle display area, exclusive BMW, MINI Lifestyle collections and car accessories section, a mezzanine floor and a unique café by Blue Tokai. The first-of-its-kind integrated Café by Blue Tokai is is the latest destination in Hyderabad to enjoy a cup of finest coffee.

