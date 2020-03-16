Board exams in Telangana on schedule

By | Published: 12:24 am 12:25 am

Hyderabad: The State government’s decision to close educational institutions until March 31 as precautionary measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19 is not likely to have any impact on the examination schedule of the State board schools.

Schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) which have scheduled exams in the last week of March are intending to re-schedule them.

As per the State board academic calendar 2019-20, the summative assessment-II for classes I to IX is to be conducted from April 7 to 16 and results announced and a meeting with parents on April 23, the last working day of the academic year.

“As the government decided to close down the schools and colleges, we will follow it. The board exams for Class X and XII will be held as per the schedule. We will decide on re-scheduling final exams time-table for other classes,” a CBSE School principal said.

Both parents and schools’ managements association have welcomed the decision of the government to shut down educational institutions.

Hyderabad Schools Parents Association joint secretary K Venkat Sainath said irrespective of the board which the schools are affiliated to, all schools have to be closed by the government. “All the scheduled examinations too should be postponed,” he said.

Telangana Recognised Schools Management Association (TRSMA) president Y Shekar Rao said the school managements will follow the government orders strictly and close schools till March 31.

Meanwhile, as decided by the government, there will be no change in the time-table of the scheduled examinations like Intermediate and SSC Board exams. Major examinations of the Intermediate will conclude with Chemistry paper-II on March 18, while overall exams end on March 23.

The SSC Public exams which are scheduled from March 19 will be conducted as per the time-table.

