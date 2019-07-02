Board of Governors replaces Medical Council of India

By | Published: 1:44 am

Hyderabad: The Medical Council of India (MCI) has been replaced by the Board of Governors (BoG), which will now regulate medical education in the country. On Tuesday, Lok Sabha passed the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which was introduced by Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

The Amendment Bill suppresses the MCI for a period of two years with effect from September 26, 2019. It also paves the way for the introduction of the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, which further promises to bring comprehensive reforms in the medical education sector.

Through the Amendment Bill, the authorities are hoping to introduce ‘transparency, accountability and quality in the governance of medical education in the country’.

The impact of repealing the MCI would be far-reaching, as experts pointed out that it would pave the way for introducing reforms through NMC Bill, which has provisions such as introducing a ‘bridge course’ for dental, nursing and Ayush practitioners to practice general medicine.

Senior doctors in Hyderabad pointed out that taking over of the MCI by the BoG would reduce procedural delays to grant permissions for new medical colleges. It would also lead to more number of medical colleges and MBBS and PG seats,.

Senior doctors here pointed out that the BoG would help improve the image of the regulatory body of medical education as in the last few years, the MCI was dogged by allegations of corruption.

The MCI was established in 1934 under the Indian Medical Council Act, 1933, with the main function of establishing uniform standards of higher qualifications in medicine and recognition of medical qualifications in India and abroad. By 1956, the Medical Council Act was repealed and the new one was enacted. However, the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956 saw further modifications in 1964, 1993 and 2001.