Boat tragedy: 4 bodies of Hyderabad residents reach home, cremated

By | Published: 1:04 am

Hyderabad: The bodies of four persons from the city, who lost their lives in the Godavari River tragedy, reached the city on Wednesday.

The last rites of Vishal, Bharani, Sai Kumar and Shiva Jyothi were performed on the same day, while the body of Mohammed Taleebuddin is expected to arrive late night on Wednesday. The funeral is likely to be performed on Thursday.

The bodies of the other four were retrieved from the Godavari River between Devipatnam and Polavaram and were identified by the family members on Tuesday. They were retrieved by rescue teams who were searching for the missing persons for the last four days. The bodies were shifted to the Government Hospital in Rajahmundry for autopsy and were later handed over to the relatives.

Grief-stricken relatives, friends and well-wishers gathered at the houses of the victims. Education Minister P Sabitha Indira Reddy, MLA D Sudheer Reddy and local leaders also visited the houses of Vishal and Bharani in Pochamma Basthi in Hayathnagar and joined their grief.

N Sai Kumar, who worked at a gymnasium, had gone along with three of his friends Taleebuddin, Mazhar and Iqbal on a vacation last week. While Taleebuddin’s body was retrieved and is on the way to the city, there is no news on the other two. Sai Kumar’s last rites were performed in the presence of a huge crowd at Madhapur.

Vishal had gone along with his three other friends including Bharani Kumar last Saturday for a vacation. Shiva Jyothi had gone along with her husband Ch Janaki Rama Rao and other family members. While Janaki Rama Rao survived the mishap with a fractured hand, three of their family members are still missing.

At least 22 persons from the city were reported to have been on the ill-fated tourist boat. According to officials, so far, the authorities have retrieved 34 bodies including those of three children, while special teams comprising of personnel from NDRF, SDRF, Fire, Navy, Tourism Department and other government agencies are continuing efforts to trace the missing persons.

