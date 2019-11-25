Boat tragedy: Ex gratia paid to the kin of nine victims from Warangal

By | Published: 10:27 pm

Warangal Urban: Kin of the nine persons, who lost their lives in the Devipatam boat capsize incident on September 15, received ex gratia announced by the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments on Monday. At a programme held at Kadipikonda, Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh and district Collector P J Patil handed over the cheques.

Speaking on the occasion, Aroori Ramesh said the State government would stand by the bereaved families. A total of Rs 1,66,50,000 were distributed to the family members of the victims. While eight deceased belonged to Kadipikonda SC colony, another one belonged to New Shayampet in the city.

“Since the mishap took place in Andhra Pradesh, Government of AP announced Rs 10 lakh each to the bereaved families while Telangana government announced Rs 5 lakh each. Five of the members were also eligible for labour insurance. We will also give the promised Rs 2 lakh from the TRS party as the deceased had membership in the party,” he added. RDO K Venka Reddy, Tahsildar B Nageshwar Rao, Local corporator Basike Srilatha and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter