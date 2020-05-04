BOB officials come to rescue of migrants in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:25 pm

Hyderabad: Bank of Baroda (BOB) Regional office, Hyderabad has distributed essential goods like rice, dal, sugar, oil packets, salt, turmeric, chilli powder and onions/potatoes worth Rs 90,000 to 100 migrant workers and others residing at three different GHMC shelters in Madhapur, Hitec City and Lingampally on Monday.

The migrant workers expressed their happiness over the gesture, according to a press release. BOB officials K Vijaya Raju, Regional Head, TVVS Sarma, DRM, Anuradha Sreepada, Chief Manager, Chandanagar Branch and other officers from the Regional Office, G Vijay Kumar, Kumar Bhaskar, Sai Krishna and P Anirudh were present.

